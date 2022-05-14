Home Builders Association Donates $20,000 to Promise Community Homes

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2022 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $20,000 donation to Promise Community Homes’ executive director Erin Eberhard and director of operations Lisa Dickerson.

The donation will be used to replace roofs at three of the organization’s houses that are homes to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Promise Community Homes (formerly Rainbow Village) supports the foundational needs of people with intellectual/developmental disabilities by providing safe, affordable and well-maintained neighborhood homes. Every home is carefully designed for the comfort, safety and unique needs of each individual resident.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

