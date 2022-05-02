Home Builders Association Donates $25,000 to Every Child’s Hope

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2022 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $25,000 donation to Every Child’s Hope board member Bill Gamewell and chief development officer Sherry Gerke.

The donation will go toward a new facility at Every Child’s Hope St. Charles Rock Road campus. The organization’s new Youth Development Center will provide intensive residential treatment to 100-120 at-risk youth ages six to 18 in need of mental health services. Every Child’s Hope was founded in 1858 as an orphanage for immigrant children who lost their parents in cholera outbreaks. As the needs of St. Louis children and families evolved, its services and programs adapted. Now, more than 200 staff members across Missouri are dedicated to preventing child abuse, treating emotional trauma and mental health issues, and providing aftercare and follow-up services. Each year, Every Child’s Hope helps more than 1,400 youth and children find healing and hope for their futures.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

