Home Builders Association Donates $25,000 to St. Joseph Housing Initiative

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2020 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) presented a $25,000 donation to Maureen McCuen, executive director of St. Joseph Housing Initiative, and Mike England, board chair for St. Joseph.

St. Joseph Housing Initiative (SJHI) will use the donation to secure a long-vacant dilapidated property on Itaska Street, completely renovate it, then sell the restored home at an affordable price to a low- or moderate-income first-time home buyer who has been pre-qualified and participated in SJHI’s home buying education program. A 5-year forgivable loan is offered to each family, as a means of supportive financial partnership, as well as an establishment of a good-faith agreement to remain in the home for at least five years. SJHI was born in July 2018, out of a desire to combat racial inequity in housing while simultaneously strengthening the shifting fabric of city neighborhoods. The goal of the organization is to complete eight houses in 2020 and 12 homes in 2021.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.