Home Builders Association Donates $25,000 to the American Cancer Society

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), HBA Immediate Past President John Suelthaus of Kingbridge Homes (left) and presented a $25,000 donation to April Dzubic, executive director of the American Cancer Society in Missouri.

The donation will be used to help fund construction costs for the American Cancer Society’s new Hope Lodge building in St. Louis. Hope Lodge St. Louis is a free, temporary residential facility that lessens financial strain, makes treatment more accessible, and improves the quality of life for thousands of families who require treatment in St. Louis each year. The American Cancer Society is currently undergoing a $10 million capital campaign to build a new Hope Lodge in St. Louis, as well as provide an operating reserve fund to support the Lodge in its first few years of operation.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.