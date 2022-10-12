Home Builders Association Donates $7,276 to Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2022 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $7,276 donation to Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis’ development director Jan Wacker.

The donation will be used to install drain tiles and a sump pump in the organization’s girls’ home basement to address plumbing issues and keep the space functional. One of 18 affiliates across the United States and Latin America, Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis helps academically motivated middle and high school students rise above disadvantaged backgrounds and become successful in college and beyond. Its goal is to graduate young people who are physically, emotionally and academically prepared for post-secondary education and a productive life, breaking the cycle of poverty.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

