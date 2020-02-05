Home Builders Association Donates More Than $10,000 to St. Vincent Home for Children

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), Immediate Past HBA President John Suelthaus of Kingbridge Homes (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (left) presented a $10,699 donation to Dr. Courtney M Graves, chief clinical officer for St. Vincent Home for Children, and Michael Meyer, chief development officer for St. Vincent.

The donation will be used to replace flooring in a residential unit that is worn and deteriorating. St. Vincent Home for Children’s mission is to provide love, security and professional treatment for troubled children and their families through a fully integrated program of services. On-site residential and home-based programs are tailored for the various levels of support that the kids need and are created to be seamless, so that children and families have as much support as they need for as long as they need it.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.