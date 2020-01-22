Home Builders Association Donates More than $11,000 to Marygrove

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (left) presented an $11,197 donation to Courtney Noto, director of development for Marygrove.

The donation will be used to remove, repair and refinish industrial-grade metal cabinets in two of Marygrove’s residential treatment units – Aspen and Rosewood. Marygrove is dedicated to providing a safe living environment for children and youth while addressing their mental health needs. Marygrove serves approximately 225 children and young adults each day (approximately 1,300 each year) who are struggling with behavioral, emotional or other mental health issues. These challenges are often the result of abuse, neglect or other early childhood traumas. The desired outcome for each child is to learn how to manage their mental health condition and develop life skills so they can move to a less restrictive environment.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.