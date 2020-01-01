Home Builders Association Donates More than $14,000 to Caring Solutions

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2019 HBA President John Suelthaus of Kingbridge Homes (left) presented a $14,468 donation to Madi Hawn, founder and chief executive officer of Caring Solutions (center), and Sally Boyd, development director for Caring Solutions.

The donation will go toward the construction of a safety/privacy fence and installation of interior and exterior security cameras at two Caring Solutions’ homes in Ferguson where vulnerable individuals with autism and developmental disabilities reside. Since 2001, Caring Solutions has provided community-based residential services and support for children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.