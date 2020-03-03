Home Builders Association Donates More than $16,000 to Rainbow Village

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (left) presented a $16,135 donation to Abby Kim, donor relations manager for Rainbow Village.

The funds will be used to replace the driveways and sidewalks leading to the front porches of two of Rainbow Village’s 89 affordable, accessible neighborhood homes for adults with developmental disabilities. Rainbow Village strives to enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities by providing safe, affordable and well-maintained neighborhood homes. The organization currently has 307 residents living in 89 homes in neighborhoods throughout St. Louis City and County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County. Living in a neighborhood home instead of a nursing home or institution gives Rainbow Village’s residents a better quality of life and more independence.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.