Home Builders Association Donates More Than $6,000 to United Cerebral Palsy Heartland

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), HBA Immediate Past President John Suelthaus (Kingbridge Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $6,156 donation to Shawna Hodge, senior director of respite care at United Cerebral Palsy Heartland (UCP Heartland), and Kevin Litt, director of development and corporate relations at UCP Heartland, to replace the fire alarm system at their facility in Webster Groves. The mission of UCP Heartland is to provide the highest quality programs, services and supports while advancing the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people living with disabilities.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.