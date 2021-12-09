IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus Donates Coats to Crisis Nursery

Holiday gift giving came early for the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery as the IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus (EWMC) delivered more than 35 coats to the social service agency. It was all part of the EWMC’s year-long coat drive that culminates in giving coats to families in need. The IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus is a member of the Electrical Connection, a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

The coats were delivered to the Crisis Nursery on Dec. 6, 2021 by Sylvester Taylor, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Electrical Connection; Tiffany Jones, IBEW Local 1 apprentice, who volunteers at the nursery; and Carl Burke, vice president, EWMC and a member of IBEW Local 1439. The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery provides a short-term, safe haven for 5,000 children annually from birth though age 12, whose families face an emergency caused by illness, homelessness, domestic violence or overwhelming parental stress. Learn more at www.crisisnurserykids.org.

Last month, EWMC delivered nearly 100 coats for children to the Hazelwood School District. The coat drive distribution will continue through the end of the year.

The Electrical Connection partnership provides safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, including disruptive technologies, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org

Share this: Tweet



