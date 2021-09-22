IBEW Local 1 Business Manager Frank Jacobs Named to St. Louis Lambert International Airport Commission

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1 Business Manager Frank Jacobs is the newest member of the St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) Commission. Jacobs, represents 7,000 IBEW members, including more than 5,400 skilled electricians and communications technicians. Jacobs also chairs the Electrical Connection, a partnership of IBEW Local One and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). The Electrical Connection partnership advances economic and workforce development as the region’s primary provider of electrical and communications infrastructure.

Jacobs joins the 17-member airport commission of one of the nation’s Top 50 busiest airports. The board provides guidance of the overall airport operation. This includes construction, on-going maintenance and the many services provided at STL. The airport commission is chaired by Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, airport director, and is comprised of a broad spectrum of business, civic and labor leadership. See its full membership at this link: https://www.flystl.com/about-us/leadership

Jacobs chairs the IBEW/NECA Joint Apprenticeship Trust Fund, which oversees workforce training at the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis and has trained more electricians and communications technicians than any education program in Missouri. He also serves on the board of the Regional Union Construction Center (RUCC), which helps minority and women owners of union construction companies improve business skills.

Jacobs’ serves on a number of labor-related boards including president of the St Louis Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO; executive board member of the Missouri AFL-CIO; the St Louis Labor Council executive board; and the Saint Louis Construction Cooperative governance board. Jacobs is also a Saint Louis Science Center advisory board member.

