IBEW/NECA Contractors Powering Dynamic Living in Chesterfield, Mo.

$500 Million Wildhorse Village Complements Downtown Chesterfield

A $500 million, 80-acre mixed-use development taking shape will energize downtown Chesterfield, Mo. with the help of four IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection contractors. St. Louis-based CRG, the development arm of Clayco, and Pier Property Group call Wildhorse Village a new “dynamic urban center.” Centered by a 15-acre lake, the development will feature a range of single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, townhomes and nearly 1 million square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, all with lakefront access. The waterfront, open to the public, will be lined with trails, a plaza, a boardwalk, an amphitheater, a boathouse and public art, all according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Guarantee Electrical Co. and MR Bathe Electric are part of the Holland Construction Services’ team building a luxury apartment complex totaling 266 units. Bell Electrical Contractors is part of Holland’s team building 70 townhouses. Fischer Homes and McKelvey Homes are both using Grasser Electric to build townhomes and single family homes.

MR Bathe is wiring the apartments known as the Flats at Wildhorse Village while Guarantee is building electrical infrastructure and wiring amenities to advance the vision of downtown Chesterfield. The Flats will feature floors surrounding an oversized resort style pool and activity deck. Other building amenities include a fitness center with yoga/cycling room, dog park, dog spa, business center, and bike storage.

Dave Gralike, president of Guarantee, noted the collaborative effort on the project. “We often team up with fellow NECA contractors that specialize in residential wiring, in this case, MR Bathe. Guarantee provides the horsepower to manage a six-million-dollar project and turnkey completion of the project’s core areas and infrastructure. MR Bathe completes the interior units with residential electricians who are highly efficient,” said Gralike.

Gralike adds that Guarantee is leveraging its low voltage team. “Today’s apartments and condos must be wired to the cutting-edge standards set by a generation that relies upon high-speed internet and other conveniences. Gralike also noted that Guarantee – which is known for highly complex commercial, industrial and healthcare projects– is able bring its technology to bear on Wildhorse Village to deliver greater efficiency and communication. This includes 3D modeling, robotic station layout, prefabrication, and modularization. The Flats at Wildhorse Village is slated for completion by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Bell Electrical is advancing electrical and communications work on 70 townhouses that comprise the Terraces at Wildhorse. The townhomes are part of a 10-building complex and each townhome is approximately 2,400 square feet each. All units will contain three stories of spacious living with three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and two-car private tuck-under garages with outlets to power electric vehicles. Terraces’ residents will have access to Phase I amenities including a fitness center with yoga/cycling room, dog park, dog spa, business center, and bike storage.

Grasser Electric is engaged in powering 24 buildings that will host 72 luxury townhomes for Fischer Homes at its Wildhorse Village Townhomes development. It is also part of the team building 35 homes for McKelvey Homes at its Waterfront at Wildhorse Village development, which includes wiring for electric vehicles in the garages. The Waterfront project also includes the Electrical Connection’s +5 Protection Plan, which provides a five-year warranty on electrical installations.

