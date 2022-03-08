IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection Honors 19 Students Excelling in STEM Subjects

The IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection joined the St. Charles County Economic Development Council (EDC) in saluting the next generation of students who will be shaping the future. Nineteen students – all from St Charles County high schools – were on honored in the 13th annual STEM Celebration Breakfast presented by the St. Charles County EDC and sponsored by the Electrical Connection. The event was held on March 4, 2022 at the Water’s Edge Banquet Center in St. Peters, Mo. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

“Our IBEW/NECA partners have continuously adapted to the inexorable march of disruptive technologies which is now unfolding in the electrification of everything – automation, robotics, electric vehicles, renewable energy,” noted Jim Curran, executive vice president, Electrical Connection. “We salute these students, their school districts and teachers as they inspire and demonstrate the importance of STEM education that is changing our world.”

Curran noted the robust the STEM-oriented training in place at the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center where electric vehicle charging stations, building automation, advanced manufacturing, traditional and renewable forms of energy and communication technology are all part of a 78-course curriculum. “Some of these students will go through our program while others will be capable of shaping new courses with innovations they create – all because they focused on excelling in STEM subjects,” said Curran.

IBEW and NECA invest more than $3 million annually in training. For more than 75 years, the training center has produced more highly skilled and safe electricians and communication technicians than any other education program in Missouri. The five-year, 10,000 hour education program that is industry funded at no taxpayer expense. Its apprentices are instructed free of charge and earn a living while they learn the electrical trade.

“The electrical industry continues transforming our world and we greatly appreciate the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection’s investment in workforce development and its ongoing partnership with us in advancing the importance of STEM education,” said Scott Drachnik, president and CEO, St. Charles County EDC. Jim Curran and Jennifer Kirchner, acting program manager for BGS F/A-18 integrated project support, The Boeing Company, presented the STEM awards to students. Curran also serves on the St. Charles County EDC education committee.

The St. Charles County high school students honored at this year’s STEM breakfast include:

Sanjana Anand, Wentzville Liberty

Jordan Andrews, Lewis & Clark Career Center

Thomas Dulle, Orchard Farm

Sarah Goldstein, Wentzville Holt

Chloe Kaplan, Francis Howell

Anthony Khoury, Lutheran High

Max Locke, St. Charles High

Katie McNevin, Francis Howell North

Zoe Michals, Francis Howell Central

Jiyeon Nam, Wentzville Timberland

David Nguyen, St. Charles West

Riley Palm, Wentzville North Point

Kaelen Raible, Fort Zumwalt South

Aiden Rohrbach, Fort Zumwalt West

Isaac Rosson, Christian High

Elizabeth Rothweiler, Duchesne

Madeline Rowold, Fort Zumwalt East

Spencer Steinmeyer, Fort Zumwalt North

Sean Walsh, St. Dominic

The STEM breakfast is one of several educational initiatives support by the Electrical Connection. Others include partnerships with the FIRST Robotics, the Saint Louis Science Center, Missouri Energy Initiative (MEI), the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and more.

Electrical Connection members provide safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. For more information visit www.electricalconnection.org.

