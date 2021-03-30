icon Mechanical Earns Top National Safety Excellence

Award from Mechanical Contractors Association of America and CNA Insurance recognizes icon Mechanical’s safety program as the nation’s best among mechanical contractors having 450,000 to 1,000,000 work hours.

MCAA/CNA calls icon’s safety program “best of the best”

Award evaluated on program’s safety leadership, safety culture, safety performance, and safety innovation

icon President says national recognition is affirmation of contractor’s long-standing and deliberate commitment to safety – its top priority

Granite City, IL (March 25, 2021) icon Mechanical, one of the region’s fastest-growing full-service design-build/design-assist mechanical contractors has just been awarded the 2020 MCAA/CNA Safety Excellence Award by the Mechanical Contractors Association of America and CNA insurance. It’s the national association’s top safety award for mechanical contractors.

“To be recognized by the MCAA as the nation’s best safety program is an incredible honor for icon,” said Jeff Rush, President of icon Mechanical. “We put so much energy into our safety efforts. Safety is our number one priority and this award is affirmation of our long-standing and deliberate commitment to keeping our workers safe.”

The recognition was announced earlier today at the MCAA 2021 Virtual Education Conference. Safety Excellence Award recipients were chosen by a CNA-led Safety Awards Taskforce that evaluated programs on safety leadership, safety culture, safety performance, and safety innovation.

“It’s a fiercely competitive selection process with the award going to absolutely the best of the best,” said Pete Chaney, MCAA’s Director of Safety & Health. “icon’s safety program stood out as being top-notch among their peers and MCAA and CNA are pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts.”

Safety is icon’s top priority and it’s been that way since the company’s inception in 1995. icon’s impeccable safety record and historically low EMR (currently at .71) reflects that commitment as does the company’s trophy case lined with nearly 50 local and regional associational safety awards. Today’s award is icon’s first at the national level.

“A national award like this means so much, particularly in an industry where the potential for accidents is very high,” said Joe Shryock, icon’s Safety Director. We put a lot of time, effort, and investment into our program, but that’s not so we can win awards. It’s to ensure every icon worker is able to return home safe, every day. That’s the bottom line. That’s what it’s all about.”

About icon Mechanical

Founded in 1995, icon Mechanical has grown into one of the nation’s most innovative design-build and prefabrication/modularization mechanical engineering firms. The company’s scope entails design, fabrication, installation, modification and ongoing service of process piping, power piping, industrial ventilation, and commercial HVAC. icon has completed high-profile projects in almost every state, Mexico and St. Croix, specializing in large, multi-million dollar commercial, industrial, and institutional projects that typically feature challenging technical specifications and requirements.

The company is headquartered in Granite City, IL (St. Louis-metro), with additional offices in St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, contact: www.iconmech.com