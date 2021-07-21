icon Mechanical Moves into New Granite City, Illinois Headquarters

Mechanical Engineering Firm Expands to Accommodate Exponential Growth.

Highlights:

• New 40,800 square-foot facility opened June 4th

• Expanded HQ represents firm’s continued growth

• icon employees make full-force return to the office as new HQ opens

• icon President says new facility helps prepare firm for coming wave of new business

icon Mechanical, one of the largest full-service design-build/design-assist mechanical contractors in the Midwest, has opened its new, 40,800 square-foot headquarters office in Granite City, Illinois.

The new facility, located at 1616 Cleveland, is adjacent to the mechanical contractor’s former location and marks the company’s second office expansion in its 25-year history. The state-of-the-art building provides the space needed to accommodate the company’s 150 plus Granite City-based employees and readies the company for continued growth. icon currently employs over 500 professional and craft workers company-wide.

“We are certainly excited about this new facility,” said Jeff Rush, President of icon Mechanical. “This represents a new era in our history and positions us well for the future. Our business remained strong throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and now we’re prepared for what we envision will be a wave of new construction.”

The migration into the new headquarters also marked the full-force return of all icon employees to the office, following more than a year of CDC guidelines and COVID-related policies that kept a majority of icon’s office staff working remotely.

“I guess you could say we returned in style,” said icon Founder, Mike Bieg, who along with the firm’s partners, boldly commissioned the construction of the new headquarters during the peak of the pandemic – a time when many major corporations were selling office real estate and opting for a permanent remote work force. “We’ve always maintained a go-forward, confident attitude knowing that when we emerged from the pandemic, we would be ready by having the right people, processes and facilities in place. It’s about being prepared and taking the lead. That’s the way we’ve operated over the last 25 years and it has served us well.”

Rush said the new facility enables the company to further enhance its industry-leading technical capabilities with larger design spaces and state-of-the-art equipment. The office also provides expanded innovative work and leisure spaces for employees.

The icon headquarters was a design/build effort made up of St. Louis area firms, including icon; Contegra Construction; Juneau Associates; Gray Design Group and Alper Audi.

icon Mechanical has continued to increase its footprint in Granite City since beginning operations in 1995 and now has ten buildings covering over 175,000 square feet. The company has grown into one of the nation’s most innovative design-build and prefabrication/modularization mechanical engineering firms. icon has completed high-profile projects in almost every state, Mexico and St. Croix. The specialty contractor specializes in large, multi-million dollar commercial, industrial, and institutional projects that typically feature challenging technical specifications and requirements.

icon Mechanical employs around 500 professionals and craft workers. The company also has offices in St Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee, in addition to its Granite City, Illinois headquarters.

About icon Mechanical

icon Mechanical is a full-service mechanical contractor, engineering and construction firm specializing in the design, fabrication, installation, modification, and ongoing service of process piping, power piping, industrial ventilation and commercial HVAC. www.iconmech.com

Share this: Tweet



