Icon Mechanical to Begin Expansion of Current HQ in Granite City, Illinois

Icon Mechanical will soon begin construction on a 40,800 SF expansion of their current headquarters in Granite City, Illinois. The new two story office building will be built directly adjacent to their current office and shop facilities.

The tilt-up concrete exterior includes a subtle blend of neutral colors with accents of Icon’s red branding in corrugated metal fabricated on site. Daylighting was a driving factor in the design with three large skylights that run along the center of the building allowing natural light down through two atriums and into the first level. The new space will be highly collaborative with a work café and an open lobby with a monumental stair and hospitality conference space.

Contegra Construction of Edwardsville is the Design-Build General Contractor leading the project. Gray Design Group of St. Louis provided Architecture and Interior Design, Alper Audi of St. Louis provided structural engineering services and Juneau Associates of Granite City served as Civil Engineer.