IFMA St. Louis Appoints Members to Board IFMA St. Louis Appoints Members to Board

The St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) announced officers elected to its board of directors and board members appointed to chair its committees. Their terms run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Elected to the board and their respective companies are:

President, Michael Wright, CFM, Ameren Corp.

Michael Wright, CFM, Ameren Corp. President Elect, Gary Wood, Stryker Construction

Gary Wood, Stryker Construction Immediate Past President, Dave Gardin, CFM, JLL/Kindred Healthcare

Dave Gardin, CFM, JLL/Kindred Healthcare Treasurer, Patrick Breaux, Magellan Health

Patrick Breaux, Magellan Health Secretary, Renee LaBruyere, Horner & Shifrin Inc.

Members who are chairing the organization’s committees are:

Membership, Trish Jensen, MilliCare

Trish Jensen, MilliCare Education/Sustainability, Anya Robey, Centene Corp.

Anya Robey, Centene Corp. Programs, Jimmy Dunn, Schneider Electric

Jimmy Dunn, Schneider Electric Advocacy Liaison, James Delgado, CFM, CIPS, Cozad Commercial Real Estate

James Delgado, CFM, CIPS, Cozad Commercial Real Estate Golf Classic, Kristie Gabel, Elite Cuisine, and Andrew Dillard, Ritchie Bros.

Kristie Gabel, Elite Cuisine, and Andrew Dillard, Ritchie Bros. Special Events, Kristie Gabel

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. IFMA members also value their membership to build their careers, seek counsel and advice from other facility management professionals, access a variety of resources and achieve professional certification. Represented in 142 chapters and 16 councils worldwide, IFMA members manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.

