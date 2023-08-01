IFMA St. Louis Appoints Members to Board

The St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) announced officers and directors appointed to its board. Their terms run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Elected as officers on its board and their respective companies are:

President, Gary Wood, Stryker Construction

Immediate Past President, Michael Wright, CFM, Ameren Corp.

Vice President, Patrick Breaux, Magellan Health

Treasurer, Renee LaBruyere, Horner & Shifrin Inc.

Secretary, Anya Robey, FMP, Saint Louis University

Members who are serving as directors and chairing the organization’s committees are:

Membership, Trish Jensen, Millicare, and Jason Strawn, ServPro

Education/Sustainability, Anya Robey, Saint Louis University

Sponsorship, Cole Loftus, Impact Strategies

Advocacy Liaison, James Delgado, CFM, CIPS, Facility Workplace Solutions Inc.

Golf Classic, Andrew Dillard, Ritchie Bros., Kristie Gabel, Apex Catering, and Joel Epley, Woodard Cleaning & Restoration

Special Events, Kristie Gabel, APEX Catering

Director At Large, Neil (Skip) MacEwen, CFM

About IFMA St. Louis

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. IFMA members also value their membership to build their careers, seek counsel and advice from other facility management professionals, access a variety of resources and achieve professional certification. Represented in 142 chapters and 16 councils worldwide, IFMA members manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.