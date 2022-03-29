IFMA St. Louis Golf Classis 2022

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA St. Louis) recently announced details on registering and sponsoring its 2022 IFMA Golf Classic. The yearly outing provides an opportunity to play golf while networking with the area’s leading facility managers and suppliers.

2022 IFMA Golf Classic

Time: Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 23

Place: Tapawingo National Golf Club

13001 Gary Player Drive | Sunset Hills, MO 63127

Registration: Details for Golf and Sponsorship

Program outline:

The Annual IFMA Golf Classic ranks as one of the industry’s premier networking events. It welcomes 216 golfers to play one of the region’s top golf courses. Participants enjoy a variety of activities, along with food and beverages throughout the day. Companies can choose several sponsorship opportunities to field a foursome and to reach decision makers. Additionally, the annual event supports the organization’s programs, education, leadership training and scholarships for professional certification, and more.

About IFMA St. Louis

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. IFMA members also value their membership to build their careers, seek counsel and advice from other facility management professionals, access a variety of resources and achieve professional certification. Represented in 142 chapters and 16 councils worldwide, IFMA members manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.

