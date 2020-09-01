IFMA ST. LOUIS Honors Matt Huelsing as Outstanding Associate

Members of the St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) recognized Matt Huelsing as its Outstanding Associate of the Year.

Huelsing has served as the organization’s sponsorship chair for more than four years. He revamped the program to provide added benefits for sponsors. His efforts have generated record-breaking sponsorship funds. Sponsors support critical activities, including the chapter’s scholarship program, monthly programs, leadership training, web site, marketing and administration.

Huelsing is an account executive with Woodard Cleaning & Restoration. The company provides restoration and cleaning services to commercial clients across the Midwest and to residential customers in the St. Louis region.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has more than 250 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.