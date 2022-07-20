IFMA St. Louis Honors Members, City Foundry STL at FM Day

Members of the St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) gathered to recognize two industry members and an outstanding commercial facility. Held on Wednesday, June 22, at Orlando Gardens in suburban St. Louis, the awards were presented during the chapter’s celebration of National FM Day. Started in 2008, FM Day underscores the value and contributions of facility managers in St. Louis and around the nation who ensure that commercial buildings provide a safe, healthy and productive environment.

Award recipients were:

Gary Wood, left, COO and Founder of Stryker Construction and IFMA St. Louis President Elect, presented the Distinguished Facility Manager of the Year award to Dustin Montgomery, Assistant Director – Construction Services, Saint Louis University.

Distinguished Facility Manager of the Year: Dustin Montgomery, Assistant Director – Construction Services, Saint Louis University

Montgomery’s career spans nearly two decades in facility management. He oversees the design and construction for new projects and renovations at the university. His projects include several key additions to Saint Louis University: Grand Halll, Spring Hall, New Jesuit Hall, Macelwane Hall, Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Hall, Monsanto Hall and Koenig Plaza. He currently is overseeing the O’Laughlin Family Champions Center, which is expected to open in May 2023.

Gary Wood, left, COO and Founder of Stryker Construction and IFMA St. Louis President Elect, presented the Distinguished Member of the Year award to Renee LaBruyere, Senior, Business Development Manager, Horner & Shifrin.

Associate of the Year: Renee LaBruyere, Senior, Business Development Manager, Horner & Shifrin

LaBruyere has made significant contributions to the chapter. She served as the Programs Chair, organizing and scheduling monthly programs to advance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. She recently was elected to serve as secretary on the chapter’s board.

Facility of the Year: City Foundry STL

IFMA St. Louis honored City Foundry STL as the region’s Facility of the Year. Gary Wood, left, COO and Founder of Stryker Construction and IFMA St. Louis President Elect, presented the award to Rob Soete, General Manager of City Foundry STL.

Located on 15 acres in the heart of St. Louis, the Lawrence Group transformed the former century-old manufacturing facility into a mixed-use development. The $200 million first phase now boasts its centerpiece food hall, as well as retail, entertainment and office space. The award was presented to Rob Soete, General Manager of City Foundry STL.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. IFMA members also value their membership to build their careers, seek counsel and advice from other facility management professionals, access a variety of resources and achieve professional certification. Represented in 142 chapters and 16 councils worldwide, IFMA members manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.

Share this: Tweet



