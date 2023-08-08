IFMA ST. LOUIS Honors Members, Facility

Members of the St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) recognized two industry members and an outstanding commercial facility. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual Summer Social in July.

Distinguished Facility Manager of the Year: Tauquincy Neal Logan, FMP, SFP, Facilities Manager for the St. Charles City-County Library District.

She was lauded for her work and commitment to the profession. She joined the St. Charles City-County Library District in August 2015. She has received certification as a Facilities Management Professional (FMP) and Sustainability Facility Professional (SFP). Certification taps into the experience and educational backgrounds of facility managers and tests for professional competence.

Associate of the Year: Andy Knudtson, Sales Consultant, Royal Papers

Knudtson was honored for finding solutions to meet the needs and challenges of facility managers. After joining IFMA St. Louis last year, he also became involved in the organization’s activities.

Facility of the Year: Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden

Opened in August 2022, planning for the center started back in 2016. Completely funded by private donations, the $100 million center mirrors nature and connects people with plants. The new visitors center uses many environmental and sustainability features. It carries a LEED project Gold certification and may attain a Platinum level.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. IFMA members also value their membership to build their careers, seek counsel and advice from other facility management professionals, access a variety of resources and achieve professional certification. Represented in 142 chapters and 16 councils worldwide, IFMA members manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.