IFMA St. Louis Opens Registration, Sponsorship for Golf Classic

Facility Management Industry’s premier event set for Sept. 22

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA St. Louis) announced details on registration and sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 IFMA Golf Classic. The annual event brings the industry together for a day of golf and networking with the area’s leading facility managers and suppliers.

2023 IFMA Golf Classic

Time: Starts at 8:00 a.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 22

Place: Tapawingo National Golf Club

13001 Gary Player Drive | Sunset Hills, MO 63127

Registration: Details for Golf, Awards Dinner and Sponsorship

Program outline: The Annual IFMA Golf Classic ranks as the facility management industry’s premier networking event. A perennial sellout, 216 golfers play one of the region’s top golf courses. The day includes several activities, along with food, beverages and a closing awards dinner. Sponsorship opportunities reach the industry’s decision makers. The annual event supports the organization’s programs, education, leadership training, scholarships for professional certification and more.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. IFMA members also value their membership to build their careers, seek counsel and advice from other facility management professionals, access a variety of resources and achieve professional certification. Represented in 142 chapters and 16 councils worldwide, IFMA members manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.