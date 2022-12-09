IFMA St. Louis Shares Warmth of the Season

Facility managers support Heat Up St. Louis with donation

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) made another donation to Heat Up St. Louis at its holiday gathering on Nov. 30. Representing facility managers and suppliers who maintain the region’s commercial buildings, IFMA St. Louis presented a check for $1,000 to the nonprofit organization.

Heat Up St. Louis builds awareness and provides resources to help those in need, especially the elderly and disabled, and needy families with critically ill children, avoid illnesses and deaths during the area’s bitter winter season.

“We believe in giving back and supporting our region,” said Michael Wright, president of IFMA St. Louis. “Our members know how winters impact the less fortunate. We found a great cause through Heat Up St. Louis since it helps so many needy families stay warm during our region’s cold wintry days. We’ve supported this great organization for nine years now. It’s our way of sharing the warmth of this holiday season.”

IFMA St. Louis also funds the organization’s Cool Down St. Louis, which provides services and support to keep residents cool during the sweltering summer months.

Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis works with more than 34 agencies that help the region’s most vulnerable citizens pay their utility bills and provides access to the energy-efficient equipment they need to stay safe. Its services have impacted more than 660,000 area residents since its inception in 2000.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities.

Photo Above:

Michael Wright (left), president of IFMA St. Louis, presented a check for $1,000 to Heat Up St. Louis to Dennis Jenkerson, chief of the St. Louis Fire Department and board member of Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis. The organization provides utility assistance to those in need.