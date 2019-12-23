IFMA St. Louis Supports Heat Up St. Louis

Organization provides resources to keep those in need warm during the winter

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) provided some warmth to the region’s needy this winter.

Representing facility managers and suppliers who maintain the region’s commercial buildings, IFMA St. Louis presented a check for $1,000 to Heat Up St. Louis. The nonprofit organization builds awareness and provides resources to help those in need, especially the elderly and disabled, and needy families with critically ill children, avoid illnesses and deaths during the area’s bitter winter season.

The Rev. Earl E. Nance Jr., Chair Emeritus and Treasurer, and Gentry Trotter, Executive Director, of Heat Up St. Louis, accepted the donation for the organization. IFMA St. Louis also funds the organization’s Cool Down St. Louis, which provides services and support to keep residents cool during the hot summer months.

IFMA St. Louis has supported the weather-related assistance programs for the past six years. The nonprofit organization helps defray the cost of energy to heat and cool residences, serving more than 300,000 area residents since the programs’ inception in 2000.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has more than 250 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.