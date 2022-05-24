IFMA St. Louis to Celebrate FM Day, Install Chapter Officers

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) will install new officers and celebrate National Facility Management Day on Wednesday, June 8.

Facility Management Day Celebration and Installation of Chapter Officers

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 8

Place: The Barn at Brookdale Farms

8004 Twin Rivers Road | Eureka, MO 63025

Cost: $35 for Members and $35 for One Member Guest; $75 for Non-members

Registration: Visit http://ifmastl.org/meetinginfo.php

(Registration required by June 6.)

Program outline:

Facility managers play a critical role in ensuring a safe, healthy and productive environment for workers and visitors. FM Day underscores the value and contributions of facility managers in St. Louis and around the nation, which is especially true during these challenging times. IFMA officers will be installed for their upcoming terms that run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. As part of its community service, IFMA St. Louis also will donate $1,000 to Cool Down St. Louis, a nonprofit organization that builds awareness and provides resources to help those in need avoid heat-related illnesses and deaths.

The summer event will include food and drinks, as well as access to the grounds of the picturesque farm.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. IFMA members also value their membership to build their careers, seek counsel and advice from other facility management professionals, access a variety of resources and achieve professional certification. Represented in 142 chapters and 16 councils worldwide, IFMA members manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.

