IFMA St. Louis to Hold Program on Active Shooter Training

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) will hold a discussion on active shooter preparedness.

Active Shooter Preparedness

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Place: Maryland Heights Community Center

2300 McKelvey Road | Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Cost: Free to Members and one guest/$35 for Non-members

Registration: Visit St. Louis Chapter of IFMA – Meeting/Event Information

Program outline:

Lt. Richard Wagner has been training audiences in active shooter response for more than 20 years. He combines his more than 30 years of military and law enforcement service in his training. He utilizes skills learned in the Marine Corps and through national agencies such as The National Tactical Officers Association and Homeland Security, both state and federal. Lt. Wagner developed a civilian response to active shooters that is simple and relevant to the world today. The training emphasizes some basic skills that any end user can develop to increase their chances of survival. His training also arms companies with the tools needed to integrate regular training in their workspaces.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.

