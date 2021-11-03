IMPACT Strategies Adds Cole Loftus as Market Development Manager

Newly created position will serve the firm’s multiple geographical markets.

Cole Loftus joins the team at IMPACT Strategies in the newly created position of Market Development Manager. In his new role, Cole will continue in IMPACT’s core purpose of developing industry relationships by identifying, qualifying, and developing project pursuit opportunities across the firm’s multiple markets which include Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio/Northern Kentucky.

Cole brings an impressive background in outside sales with experience working at several companies. A native St. Louisan, he graduated from CBC High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Rockhurst University.

“I’m excited to get to work developing new relationships and opportunities for IMPACT Strategies,” said Loftus. “Connecting clients in both the St. Louis and Cincinnati metro areas with the proven construction services IMPACT offers is something I’m extremely proud to do.”

Cole and his wife, Molly, live in St. Louis County; they have one child and another on the way.

Nick Walker, vice president, project development and strategy at IMPACT Strategies, said, “The addition of Cole to our team will help us continue to grow as a company, while still providing excellence in construction to our clients. His passion for people and connecting makes him a valuable resource for both our clients and the IMPACT Strategies team.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

