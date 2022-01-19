IMPACT Strategies Adds Kelly Bush as Project Accountant

Kelly Bush has joined IMPACT Strategies in Fairview Heights, Illinois as Project Accountant. In this role, Kelly will work closely with project managers and other team members to manage expenses for company projects, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.

Kelly’s background includes 12 years working in the service and manufacturing industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from McKendree University.

“I’m grateful to have joined the team at IMPACT Strategies,” said Bush. “The firm builds so many exciting projects that benefit the local community. I’m looking forward to putting my accounting skills to great use in support of the firm’s mission.”

A resident of Edwardsville, Illinois, Kelly enjoys motorcycle riding and doing home remodeling projects in her spare time.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We are thrilled to have Kelly on board. Her in-depth project accounting experience and attention to detail will serve our clients and their projects very well.”

