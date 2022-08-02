IMPACT Strategies Adds Three Project Staff Members

IMPACT Strategies has added three new staff members: Clayton Rehkemper as Project Manager, and Lucas Theising and Zackary Barnes as Project Engineers.

Clayton Rehkemper

Project Manager Clayton Rehkemper joined the IMPACT Strategies team in May. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Western Illinois University. Rehkemper has 6 years of experience in the construction industry, having previously served in roles including Project Engineer, Assistant Project Manager, and Project Manager. Clayton and his fiancé live in Trenton, IL.

Zack Barnes, Lucas Theising

Originally from Germantown, IL, Project Engineer Lucas Theising recently graduated from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a degree in Technical Resource Management/Construction Management after earning an associate degree from Kaskaskia College. Theising completed an internship with IMPACT Strategies in 2021.

Zackary Barnes is another former IMPACT Strategies intern who is returning to the firm as a Project Engineer. He holds a degree in Construction Project Management from Kaskaskia College. Barnes, who lives in Carlyle, IL, interned with IMPACT in 2021.

Scott Manning, Director of Construction Operations at IMPACT Strategies said, “We are thrilled to welcome Clayton, Lucas, and Zackary to the IMPACT Strategies team. Clayton is an excellent construction project manager who will bring our clients the high level of service they’ve come to expect from our firm. Lucas and Zackary continually impressed us during their internships – we couldn’t be happier to have them back full-time as project engineers.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

