IMPACT Strategies Adds Two to Office Staff

IMPACT Strategies has added two new staff members at its Fairview Heights, IL headquarters: Melissa Rogers as Senior Accountant, and Debbie Nelson as Office Administrator.

Melissa Rogers

Melissa Rogers holds a master’s degree in accountancy from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas. Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies, Rogers worked for three years as an auditor in public accounting. In her new role as Senior Accountant, Rogers is responsible for general ledger accounts, project billing, managing owner contracts, and assisting with accounts receivable and payable.

Debbie Nelson

Debbie Nelson holds a master’s degree in sociology from Southern Illinois UniversityEdwardsville and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, GA. Nelson brings more than 15 years of administrative experience to her new role at IMPACT Strategies. As Office Administrator, Nelson is responsible for front desk reception, office management, supply procurement, project assistance, and general administrative support.

Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies said, “We are thrilled to welcome Melissa and Debbie to the IMPACT Strategies family. They each bring incredible skills and expertise to their respective roles, and we’re excited to see the great things they will accomplish in service of our clients.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily

