IMPACT Strategies’ Amber Trout Promoted to Office Operations Manager

IMPACT Strategies proudly announces the promotion of Amber Trout who has been promoted from Operations Administrator to Office Operations Manager.

From her first day at IMPACT Strategies in April of 2008, Trout has been the “go-to” source for office operations support. She also leads support of the firm’s safety program, recruits support staff, and works to increase overall company efficiency. In her new role as Office Operations Manager, Trout will lead the support of operations activities at every level of the organization.

Amber Trout has nearly 15 years of experience and holds a degree in social science from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

“It’s exciting to see Amber’s growth and leadership,” said IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs. “As our firm continues to expand and evolve, we value the commitment, stewardship, and innovation she brings to the firm and, ultimately, to our clients

