IMPACT Strategies Announces New Hire & Promotions

In support of its vision for growth, IMPACT Strategies is bolstering its construction operations staff with the addition of a new Project Engineer and the promotion of several team members.

The firm has added Bryce Reeves of Edwardsville, Illinois as Project Engineer. Reeves, who interned at IMPACT Strategies in 2022, is a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in construction management. Construction runs in Bryce’s blood – he credits his uncle, who is a construction manager, with fostering his love of the industry. Mr. Reeves said, “I’m excited to be at IMPACT Strategies where I can continue to grow and gain knowledge in the construction industry, while challenging myself to become the best that I can be.” In his spare time, Bryce enjoys hunting, fishing, traveling, and fitness.

IMPACT Strategies has also promoted two Senior Project Engineers, Jordan Grant, and Andrew Michel, to Assistant Project Manager.

Since joining IMPACT Strategies in 2018, Jordan Grant has demonstrated leadership on the jobsite, from coordinating owner meetings and correspondence, to taking a lead role with subcontractors. Grant graduated from the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Construction Leadership Institute in March 2022.

Andrew Michel started as an intern at IMPACT Strategies in 2019. Over his nearly four-year tenure at the firm, he has successfully taken on ever-increasing project responsibilities. Michel holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He is passionate about construction, having grown up around the industry, even working as a laborer for his father’s masonry business before college. “I enjoy that every day is different and comes with new challenges and opportunities,” said Andrew. “I aspire to become a leader in the construction industry and help develop buildings that will benefit the surrounding communities.”

In their new positions, Grant and Michel will continue to take on greater leadership roles with management level responsibilities, including financial and contract management. Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies said, “We’re excited to see the great things Bryce, Jordan, and Andrew will accomplish in their new roles.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.