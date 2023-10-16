IMPACT Strategies Announces New Hires

Jordan Lane

Jordan Lane holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Missouri S&T along with a master’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. Lane brings over twelve years of experience in the construction industry to IMPACT, most recently managing large scale senior housing projects. As a Senior Project Manager with IMPACT Strategies, Lane is responsible for overall management of project specific teams on multiple construction projects with specific duties for client interface, monitoring construction progress and quality, and cost control activities to ensure project completion according to the established goals.

Rosie Williams

Rosie Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Southeast Missouri State University. Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies, Williams worked eight years for a furniture dealer supporting their marketing needs. In her new role as Marketing & Business Development Specialist, Williams is responsible for branding, public relations, communications, social media, coordinating events, content marketing and supporting business development.

Chris Douthit

Chris Douthit, a union carpenter by trade, comes to IMPACT Strategies with eighteen years of commercial construction experience. Douthit’s vast variety of project experience makes him a great fit in his new role as Field Superintendent. Douthit will be responsible for on-site managing the day-to-day details of a project under construction.

Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jordan, Rosie and Chris to the IMPACT Strategies family. They each bring incredible skills and expertise to their respective roles, adding much need depth to our team. We are excited to see the great things they will accomplish in service of our clients.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.