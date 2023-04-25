IMPACT Strategies Announces New Preconstruction Department Leadership

Jason Toennies and Derek Schafer promoted to new roles.

IMPACT Strategies is proud to announce new leadership in its preconstruction department. The firm has promoted Jason Toennies from Senior Estimator to Director of Estimating, and Derek Schaefer from Preconstruction Manager to Director of Preconstruction.

The promotion of these two key staff members to senior leadership positions is part of the firm’s strategic business plan for continued growth in its St. Louis and Ohio/Kentucky/Indiana (OKI) markets. IMPACT Strategies celebrated a record year in 2022 with more than $110 million in completed projects throughout five midwestern states.

Jason Toennies

Jason Toennies holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville. Jason joined IMPACT Strategies in 2007 and brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role as Director of Estimating.

Derek Schaefer

Director of Pre-Construction Derek Schaefer has 15 years of experience in the construction industry. He graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management. He also earned the Design-Build Institute of America’s DBIA designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional in 2022. Derek joined IMPACT Strategies in 2013.

Toennies and Schaefer have been a part of numerous high-profile IMPACT Strategies projects, including Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, MO; 2200 LaSalle at Lafayette Park; several projects for BJC Health System; and numerous industrial buildings at Fenton Logistics Park.

The development and promotion of these new leaders allows for the future transition of Executive VP Mike Christ to a part-time role, expected in early 2024. Christ will remain a member of the firm’s executive leadership and will act as a mentor and coach for Toennies and Schaefer. Christ will also continue to lead IMPACT Strategies’ virtual design and construction (VDC) initiative.

IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs said, “As part of our long-term leadership planning and the continued growth of our firm, I am very excited to see Jason and Derek step into their new roles.

Each is a strong, capable leader with a track record of success – they will be instrumental in taking our already high-performing preconstruction department to new heights.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.