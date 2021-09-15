IMPACT Strategies Announces Staff Promotions

Frank Malone

Frank Malone – IMPACT Strategies has promoted Frank Malone from Superintendent to General Superintendent. In his new position, Malone will be responsible for safety, field personnel, project execution, quality control, and equipment. Malone has 20 plus years of experience in construction and field operations. In his five years at IMPACT Strategies, he has worked on a variety of local projects including Hofbräuhaus St. Louis – Belleville and Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, MO.

Jordan Grant

Jordan Grant – Jordan Grant was recently promoted from Project Engineer to Senior Project Engineer. Grant began his career with IMPACT Strategies in April 2017 as an intern while attending Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. After graduating with a degree in Construction Management, Grant was hired in May 2018 as a full-time Project Engineer with a focus on multi-family facility construction.

Travis Schwartz

Travis Schwartz – IMPACT Strategies promoted Travis Schwartz from Assistant Project Manager to Project Manager. In his new role, Schwartz will take on increased project management responsibilities for clients including St. Clair County Building Commission, US Capital Development, and Giant City Properties. Schwartz is a graduate of Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville with a degree in Construction Management and has been with IMPACT Strategies since 2017.

Scott Manning, Director of Construction Operations at IMPACT Strategies said, “Frank, Jordan, and Travis are exemplary members of the IMPACT Strategies team, and truly embody the firm’s core values. We look forward to great things from each of them as they serve our clients in their new roles.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

