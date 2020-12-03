IMPACT Strategies Breaks Ground in New Luxury Apartments in Historic Lafayette Square

IMPACT Strategies, together with Cornerstone Development, Chouteau Avenue Partners, HOK Architects, and project supporters from the City of St. Louis recently celebrated the start of construction on the next generation of apartment living in Lafayette Square.

This project is phase one of the redevelopment, led by Chouteau Avenue Partners, of a 12-acre industrial site at the southeast corner of Jefferson and Chouteau, referred to as “The Edge District”. 2200 Lasalle at Lafayette Square will be constructed on the south portion of the Praxair site, adding a new construction residential lease option in the Lafayette Square neighborhood, which has primarily experienced renovation of existing structures over the past 50 years.

2200 LaSalle will be a luxury apartment community that will provide modern apartment living in one of St. Louis’ most historic neighborhoods. Constructed just a few blocks north of Lafayette Park itself, 2200 LaSalle will be a five-story, 128-unit luxury apartment complex.

IMPACT Strategies is providing construction services in support of the development efforts of this project. “Cornerstone is very excited to play a role in bringing another residential option to this unique, historic neighborhood. The chance to participate in the initial phase of this 12-acre redevelopment that will transform this northwest corner of Lafayette Square is a great pleasure,” says Sam Chimento, Cornerstone Development.

2200 LaSalle at Lafayette Park is a $25 Million project that will include a two-story parking structure with podium level amenities. The amenity deck level includes a private residential luxury bar, a club room, and a fitness area with a sliding glass wall system that opens to a large outdoor amenities deck. The outdoor space includes an array of recreational amenities including a turfed section for outdoor games, pavilion, fire pit, and a grilling station that sits adjacent to a lap pool with sunbathing areas.

The development team is led by Cornerstone Realty and includes the architectural team from HOK. Construction is slated to be completed mid-2022.

IMPACT Strategies recently completed another luxury apartment project, Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, MO and a has a lengthy multifamily portfolio including Enclave Student Housing, Enclave West Student Housing, Cottages at Cathedral Square along with numerous senior housing facilities.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.