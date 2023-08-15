IMPACT Strategies Breaks Ground on Hoyleton Youth & Family Services New Residential Campus

IMPACT Strategies broke ground on Hoyleton Youth & Family Services (HYFS) new residential campus at the end of July with special guests, Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director, Marc D. Smith & Hoyleton Youth and Family Services President and CEO, Chris Cox. As the design builder on the project, IMPACT Strategies collaborated with TWM Engineering & Hurford Architects during the planning and design stages.

The new campus will include six Cottages, an administrative building, maintenance building and renovation of the existing gymnasium. The cottages will provide appropriate sensory space, lighting, private bedrooms, and semi-private baths. The new campus, which will cost approximately $16 million, is funded by federal and state grants along with capital campaign support by private and corporate donors.

“With our culture center around a Familial Approach, it is exciting for us to be a part of a project that will help our disadvantaged foster youth acquire fundamental life-skills to hopefully shorten their need for support and prepare them to successfully live independently.” stated Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies.

“Kids come to us with so many different challenges, we work with them at their level and give them the space they need to grow.” said Monte Mister, Director of Therapeutic Residential Care at HYFS. This project will help support the developmental & intellectual needs of children in the foster care system who have been traumatized by life experiences by giving them the appropriate space they need to thrive.

Phase 1 for the Cottages is set for completion January 2024 with Phase 2 for the Administrative Building following in December 2024.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

Hoyleton Youth and Family Services is the largest service provider in southern Illinois for children in foster care who also suffer developmental and intellectual delays. Hoyleton Youth and Family Services has been part of the Hoyleton community for over 128 years. In 1895 the Zion Evangelical Church was deeded property and partnered with a newly formed Orphan’s Home Association to create Hoyleton’s Orphan’s Home in the building on campus that functions as our administration building today. Restoring families, preparing young adults to make positive life decisions, helping parents and guardians be better parents, and providing wellness education are some of the ways we’re working to build stronger communities.

