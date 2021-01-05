IMPACT Strategies Breaks Ground on the 50 West Office Building

IMPACT Strategies recently broke ground on the 50 West Office Building in O’Fallon, IL, a Class A office building conveniently located near the new St. Elizabeth’s Medical Facility. The new office building will house the two separate practices of Dr. Joshua Wilson of Advanced Vision Care and Dr. Michael Stock of Ideal Eye Surgery.

Designed by TR,i Architects of St. Louis, MO, this 3-story multi-tenant professional building will include 36,000 sf of Class A office space. Construction is comprised of conventional steel with a contemporary brick and stone façade. The strategic location will be a great attraction for both medical and nonmedical professionals alike, as it is set on a main thoroughfare in O’Fallon. The Striler Group is serving as Owner’s Rep. Construction is set to be complete July 2021.

“As a local resident and small business owner, I am honored and excited to help continue the forward momentum and growth in O’Fallon” says Dr. Joshua Wilson of Advanced Vision Care.

From financial institutions to restaurants to healthcare and more, IMPACT Strategies has a long history of building up the O’Fallon community. “It is particularly gratifying for me as an original resident of O’Fallon to continue to participate in its growth with this stellar new project” said Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies, Inc. “Doctors Wilson and Stock have great vision for the growth potential of their practices in this new strategic location”.

