IMPACT Strategies Celebrates Firm’s 20th Anniversary

This month marks a momentous occasion of 20 years in business for IMPACT Strategies, one of the region’s premier commercial building and construction management firms.

Founded in July 2002 by Mark Hinrichs and Mike Christ, the firm has grown to over 50 employees with offices in three states. Major milestones over the last 20 years have included:

– IMPACT Strategies founded by Mark Hinrichs and Mike Christ with the firm’s headquarters in Fairview Heights, IL.

– IMPACT completed projects in twelve (12) states totaling more than $800 million

– IMPACT largest single project exceeds $70 million – IMPACT expanded into the Ohio/Indiana/Kentucky region with a new office in downtown Cincinnati

– IMPACT Established the Making an IMPACT Foundation to support the community including veterans, first responders, and children

As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, the firm will be conducting a “20 Days of Giving” event through its Making an IMPACT Foundation. During this event, the foundation will be engaging employees to deliver gifts to various community members in the hopes of bringing them peace and joy.

“We serve our clients by establishing lasting relationships based on trust, accountability, and exceptional value,” said Mark Hinrichs, president and co-founder of IMPACT Strategies. “As building experts, we work hard to provide confidence in the construction process as each client’s trusted advisor and advocate. We’re grateful for each client we have worked with over the past 20 years and look forward to continuing to positively impact the communities we serve.”

Media Contact: Stephanie Sullivan, IMPACT Strategies 618-394-8400 ssullivan@BuildwithImpact.com IMPACT Strategies has constructed notable area projects including Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, MO; Fairview Heights City Centre in Fairview Heights, IL; Newbridge Retirement Community in Cape Girardeau, MO; the Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois in Shiloh, IL; the BJC HealthCare Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL; and the new Amazon distribution center in Fenton, MO.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

