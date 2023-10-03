IMPACT Strategies Celebrates Ribbon Cutting on Senior Living Facility

Newbridge Retirement Community held a Raising of the Flag & Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their newest senior living facility in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The new 75,000 square foot luxury retirement community providing assisted living and memory care for seniors is now open and ready for new residents. Newbridge will provide resident centered care in an activity-based environment that will allow a healthy community for seniors for years to come.

The resort-style retirement community has 83 apartments with 47 Assisted Living apartments, 11 second-person accommodations for couples, and 36 units in two households, that are private apartments designed for Memory Care to care for residents for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The community focuses on lifestyle activities and person-centered care. An assisted living enhanced life enrichment program will provide activities to help maintain independence and individualized interest and hobbies, offering many choices for an active lifestyle. The community’s common spaces include a library, café bistro, salon and spa, pub, fitness room, art and gardening areas, outdoor courtyards and walking trails, therapy room, and personal transportation services.

Nicholas Walker, Vice President, Project Development & Strategy at IMPACT Strategies said “We are honored to have been a construction partner with Newbridge Properties and excited to see the impact this facility has on its community and care for seniors.”

The retirement community was completed in July. IMPACT Strategies partnered with Vessel Architecture, Bowen Engineering & Surveying and SSC Engineering.

About Newbridge Properties

Newbridge Properties was founded in 2018 by mother-daughter duo Shamela Armour and Holly Seyer. Both have long histories serving in all facets of senior living, including caregiver, administrator, sales, facility operations, and more. The company is focused on bringing quality of life, independence, and healthy longevity to senior residents. Newbridge Retirement Community is the organization’s first new construction project and is the culmination of its passion and dedication to seniors.

To learn more visit newbridgeretirement.com.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.