IMPACT Strategies Completes Construction of 50 West Office Building

The new 36,000 SF Class A office building is strategically located in O’Fallon, IL.

IMPACT Strategies recently completed construction of the 50 West Office Building in O’Fallon, IL. The new office building, located near the bustling HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Campus will house the practice of Dr. Joshua Wilson of Advanced Vision Care.

Designed by TR,i Architects of St. Louis, MO, this three-story multi-tenant professional building includes 36,000 SF of Class A office space, with the first tenant being SSM Physical Therapy. Construction is comprised of conventional steel with a contemporary brick and stone façade. Set on a main thoroughfare in O’Fallon, the building occupies a strategic, high-traffic location.

IMPACT Strategies completed the construction on schedule in under 12 months. The state-of-the-art building is equipped with a Building Automatization System (BAS) and an access controls system to remotely monitor and control building security, HVAC systems, and more.

IMPACT Strategies has a long history of building up the O’Fallon community, completing projects including Greenmount Corporate Center, Academy Sports, Bella Milano, and others.

“It is particularly gratifying for me as an original resident of O’Fallon to continue to participate in its growth with another new project,” said Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies, Inc. “Doctor Wilson has great vision for the growth potential of his practice in this new strategic location.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

