IMPACT Strategies Completes Construction on Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois

IMPACT Strategies has completed construction on the new The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois, a one-story, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Frank Scott Parkway in Shiloh, Illinois. The hospital will operate as a joint venture between Encompass Health and BJC HealthCare and began caring for patients in February.

Encompass Health selected IMPACT Strategies to manage the construction of the new 48,000 squarefoot facility, conveniently located adjacent to BJC HealthCare’s Memorial Hospital Shiloh campus. IMPACT broke ground on the $15.5 million project in January 2021 and completed construction on schedule in 12 months. Gresham Smith was the architect for the project.

The new hospital offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and complex orthopedic conditions. The specialized facility features 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, kitchen, dining room, pharmacy, dialysis room, and therapy courtyard.

“As we look to expand and build upon our healthcare construction expertise, we are proud to have completed our first project for Encompass Health, and to support them in bringing acute rehabilitation services to southwestern Illinois,” said Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services.

