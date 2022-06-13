IMPACT Strategies Completes Hospitality Renovations at World Wide Technology Raceway

Project marks the 5th for the firm at the raceway since 2013 with special focus on the 2022 season VIP guest experience

IMPACT Strategies has completed construction on a complete interior and exterior renovation of the Oval Tower Suites at World Wide Technology Raceway. The project encompassed improvements to the entire building, including the rooftop viewing experience and was part of the multi-million-dollar renovation plan for the track leading up to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race that took place on June 5, 2022.

“Offering our corporate clients an exceptional hospitality option to entertain customers and employees within the broader NASCAR Cup Series race environment will be a one-of-akind experience,” promises Curtis Francois, owner and CEO, World Wide Technology Raceway.

The renovation delivered a sleek, modern aesthetic with high-end finishes throughout the 28 private suites and the rooftop fan viewing area, which offers an exhilarating perspective over the track between turns one and two.

“We are thrilled to have worked with World Wide Technology Raceway again, this time on a very exciting and fast-paced project,” said Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies. “We’re proud to support the raceway’s efforts in bringing a NASCAR Cup Series race to the St. Louis region and to continue our valued partnership with them.”

Since 2013, IMPACT Strategies has completed multiple projects at World Wide Technology Raceway, including the Gateway Kartplex, drag strip bleachers, track resurfacing and safety improvements, and other improvements to raceway facilities.



