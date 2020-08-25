IMPACT Strategies Completes Quincy Medical Group Cancer Institute and Begins Ambulatory Surgery Center

IMPACT Strategies recently completed construction of Quincy Medical Group’s Cancer Institute in Quincy, IL. The Cancer Institute was built inside the former Bergner’s department store location at the Quincy Mall. IMPACT Strategies utilized their healthcare expertise and provided innovative solutions to transform what was once a mall anchor store. The renovated space now houses infusion therapy, radiation oncology, a LINAC (Linear Accelerator) suite, a CT scan suite, an x-ray suite, clinical research, and other cancer support services.

The second project in repurposing the vacant space has commenced to create Quincy Medical Group’s Ambulatory Surgery Center. This medical facility will include endoscopy, cardiac catheterization, ophthalmology laser surgery, and operation rooms to support other surgical specialties. When completed, over 70,000 square-feet of the vacant store will have been repurposed to create space for the two healthcare specialties, which, in addition to life saving equipment, also includes medical office space, waiting rooms, a new elevator, and a pharmacy.

IMPACT Strategies was hired by Cullinan Properties, LTD of Peoria as the Construction Manager for both The Cancer Institute and The Ambulatory Surgery Center. IMPACT is working with The Farnsworth Group, Inc., of Peoria, IL as the Architect/Engineer on both projects. The Ambulatory Surgery Center will open to patients in early 2021.

