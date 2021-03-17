IMPACT Strategies Completes Quincy Medical Group’s Ambulatory Surgery Center

IMPACT Strategies recently completed construction of Quincy Medical Group’s Ambulatory Surgery Center. This medical facility was phase II of the comprehensive renovations made inside the former Bergner’s department store location at the Quincy Mall. To accommodate an array of expert medical services, the new QMG Surgery Center includes endoscopy, cardiac catheterization, ophthalmology laser surgery, and operating rooms.

Earlier this year, IMPACT Strategies finished phase I of this medical facility with the opening of Quincy Medical Group’s Cancer Institute in an adjoining space. IMPACT Strategies utilized their healthcare expertise and provided innovative solutions to transform what was once a mall anchor store into a state-of-the-art Cancer Institute. The facility now houses infusion therapy, radiation oncology, a LINAC (Linear Accelerator) suite, a CT scan suite, an x-ray suite, clinical research, and other cancer support services.

Over 70,000 square-feet of the vacant store was repurposed to create space for the two healthcare specialties. In addition to life-saving equipment, the facility also includes medical office space, waiting rooms, a new elevator, and a pharmacy.

IMPACT Strategies was hired by Cullinan Properties, LTD, of Peoria as the Construction Manager for both QMG’s Cancer Institute and Ambulatory Surgery Center. IMPACT worked with The Farnsworth Group, Inc., of Peoria, IL, as the Architect/Engineer on both projects.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.

Cullinan Properties, Ltd. is a leading provider of real estate services specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. With offices in Peoria, IL, Chicago, IL and St. Louis, MO, Cullinan Properties is a multi-disciplined real estate firm that develops, manages and owns mixed-use, retail, multi-family, office, governmental and medical properties throughout the United States, including Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Georgia and Texas. For additional information about Cullinan Properties, Ltd., visit CullinanProperties.com http://www.cullinanproperties.com/.

Quincy Medical Group (www.quincymedgroup.com), the tri-states leading healthcare provider, is a physician-owned multi-specialty clinic comprised of 150 physicians and advanced practice providers in 32 medical and surgical specialties. The clinic founded in 1937 is proud of the quality healthcare services available to over 325,000 people in the tristate area within a 75-mile radius.