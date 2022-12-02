IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations for Proper Cannabis – Bridgeton

Former Bank of America building in Bridgeton transformed into new dispensary.

IMPACT Strategies has completed work as Construction Manager on renovations for a new medical marijuana dispensary for Proper Cannabis. The project converted a former Bank of America building in Bridgeton, MO to a new, 2,500 square foot retail location.

The new space features design details in a modern apothecary feel, with high end millwork finishes, a crisp black and white design with light wood accents, botanicals, geometric fixtures, and midcentury modern furniture. Specialized security measures were taken with the installation of ballistics glass and drywall along with a specialty vault. In addition to an interior retrofit, the project included renovations to the building’s exterior. The updated building façade features a warm white painted brick and slat privacy screen siding.

The project was the firm’s third for Proper Brands. In 2020, IMPACT renovated two locations for medical marijuana dispensaries in South County and Warrenton, Missouri.

IMPACT Strategies’ VP, Project Development & Strategy, Nicholas Walker said, “We’re thrilled to see another building transformed as our third project for Proper Brands. We’re grateful for our repeat clients who look to us to be their Trusted Advisor throughout the construction process.”

The project, valued at over $1.0 Million, was completed on schedule in November. The new Bridgeton location is the fourth area dispensary for Proper Cannabis, with other locations operating in Crestwood, Warrenton, and South County, MO.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from it