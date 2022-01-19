IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations for TEAM Industrial Office/Warehouse Facility

Newly repurposed facility is helping to increase operational efficiency.

IMPACT Strategies recently completed renovations for a new office and warehouse location for TEAM Industrial, a worldwide leader in providing fully integrated industrial service solutions including highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services. Construction on the renovation project was completed on-schedule in five months.

The newly renovated, 67,000 square-foot facility, located on Enterprise Drive in Edwardsville, Illinois, was previously vacant warehouse space. IMPACT Strategies, along with architect Remiger Design and Owner’s Representative JLL, repurposed the space to fit TEAM Industrial’s unique needs.

The collaborative project team created a more efficient workplace solution that enables TEAM Industrial to better serve the needs of the Midwestern industrial community. Three regional office locations were consolidated into the renovated facility in Edwardsville. The repurposed space includes an entry lobby, support staff offices, a training room, and warehouse space, as well as a testing facility complete with a concrete vault for non-destructive radiographic testing. The vault is fortified with four-foot-thick concrete walls to contain radiation from x-ray inspection and testing.

