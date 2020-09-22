IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations of Covenant House’s Wellness Center

Oculus Inc. provided designs for building expansion

IMPACT Strategies, a full-service general contracting company, has completed renovations to Covenant House’s Wellness Center in St. Louis. Designed by Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm, the remodeling of an existing area within the building created space for a waiting room, a new therapy group area, a large common area, an intake office, and two exam rooms for Covenant House Missouri, which is dedicated to serving homeless, runaway and at-risk youth between the ages of 16-24 in the city of St. Louis.

“IMPACT Strategies and Oculus were amazing to work with,” said Jessica Erfling, CEO of Covenant House. “Oculus listened to us and captured what the needs of the space were so well. Impact Strategies made this the cleanest job site I have ever encountered. Together, they accomplished it all on time, under budget and with no disruption to our operations.”

The project team engaged CI Select to select and source furniture and materials that would help to minimize furnishing costs. These areas were furnished with comfortable new seating, tables, storage for organization and therapy tools and desks for workspaces. Each space in the new Wellness Center was designed with the safety, comfort and care of Covenant House’s youth in mind.

“Partnering with organizations like Covenant House and being able to provide the expertise they require to continue their services is a great honor for IMPACT Strategies,” said Nick Walker, AIA, vice president of project development & strategy. “IMPACT Strategies believes that we are better together and that building up our communities together provides success and growth for all.”

Covenant House Missouri provides transformative solution to guide them from homelessness to hope through outreach, residential services, educational programs, job training and placement, medical services and mental health counseling. Covenant House Missouri’s goal is to help every youth find stable housing and move them towards an independent, sustainable future. The renovated Wellness Center will allow the organization to accommodate an increased need in services, which is up over 30% since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the community in March.

“Our team listened to the mission of Covenant House and the vision they had for this space,” said Ali Summerford, NCIDQ, RID, LEED ID&C, EDAC, interior design director at Oculus Inc. “We worked together with them and IMPACT Strategies to create a calming space that is warm and welcoming. It has been a rewarding experience knowing that our work could help align the environment of Covenant House with the care that the youth they serve needs.”

